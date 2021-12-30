RRR: Tovino Thomas Graces The Kerala Pre-Release Event With SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR

The makers of the upcoming SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus RRR recently kickstarted the Kerala promotions of the film. A grand pre-release event of RRR was held at the capital city Thiruvananthapuram on December 29, Wednesday. Tovino Thomas, the renowned actor graced the RRR pre-release event as the chief guest, along with director SS Rajamouli and leading men, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Tovino Thomas, who was visibly excited to share the stage with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR, expressed his happiness while addressing the audience. The Minnal Murali actor also wished the RRR team all the best for the grand release of the highly anticipated film.

Director SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, congratulated Tovino Thomas for the exceptional success of his latest release Minnal Murali, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The hitmaker expressed his excitement over Malayalam cinema getting its first homegrown superhero and praised the Minnal Murali team for the brilliant execution of the less-explored genre.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Pulls Alia Bhatt's Leg By Taking Ranbir Kapoor's Name On The Show

After wrapping up the Kerala pre-release event of RRR, director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR addressed the media representatives in a press meet. During the press meet, the cast members shared their great expectations on RRR and expressed their excitement over the grand pre-release hype around the project in Kerala.

Ram Charan Shares About His Special Bond With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR!

RRR, which is touted to be a period action thriller, revolves around a fictional story based on two real-life characters, Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Ram Charan appears as Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR plays the role of Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial features Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo appearance. RRR is being released as a pan-Indian project, and will simultaneously release in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.