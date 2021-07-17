Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam’s Keerthana SK Ties The Knot With Suraj Sathyan; See Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam's finalist and singer Keerthana SK got married to architect Suraj Sathyan in Kozhikode, Kerala on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu customs in an intimate ceremony, attended by their family members and close friends. Pictures from Keerthana's wedding are going viral on social media, and we must say, the newlyweds are looking amazing together.

See pictures:

In the above pictures that went viral online, Keerthana SK looks beautiful in a red silk saree. On the other hand, groom Suraj Sathyan looks handsome in a traditional silk kurta and mundu. The couple can be seen smiling in the candid pictures. Apart from that, some moments of the wedding rituals are also catching everyone's attention, as they are beautifully captured by the shutterbugs.

Earlier, Keerthana SK had shared a picture with Suraj Sathyan from her pre-wedding photoshoot. In the picture, she was looking elegant in a white and green saree while Suraj looked dapper in a black shirt and white mundu. Apart from that, she had also shared some pictures from her bachelorette party arranged by her friends.

Talking about her career, Keerthana SK shot to fame with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam. She had reached the finale and ended up as the fourth runner-up. The singer has sung Malayalam songs like 'Neram Poi Neram Poye', 'Ullasa Poonkatai Njan', 'Changadi Nannayal', 'Asai Patta' and so on.