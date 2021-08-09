Sadhika Venugopal Shares Video Exposing Miscreant Who Created An Instagram Group With Her Morphed Pics

Actress Sadhika Venugopal is currently shooting for her upcoming film Anjil Oral Thaskaran. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the action thriller. The actress recently shared a few pictures from the shoot location which indeed garnered huge appreciation from fans and followers.

Apart from the pictures what garnered the attention of netizens is a live video shared by the actress on her Instagram handle. Apparently, the star shared the video from Kerala's Ernakulam Cyber police station where she filed a complaint against an online group in Instagram with her morphed pictures. In the 4-minute-17-second video, the actress thanked the police officials for their immense effort. She also showed the alleged miscreant who is seen apologizing and stating that it was his friends who created the group without his knowledge. He also claims that he doesn't have any idea about the group.

Towards the end, Sadhika added that she is withdrawing the complaint owing to his confession. She further added that one should not pass their personal mobile phones to others as it might cause huge trouble in the future. As the live video went viral on social media, several netizens praised the actress for her strong stand against the issue. Well, the star has been vocal about Cyber attacks. She has even expressed her concern over the issue during several interviews too.

Workwise, apart from Anjil Oral Thaskaran, Sadhika is presently busy hosting the popular culinary show Kerala Kitchen.