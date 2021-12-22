Salute: The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer To Hit The Theatres On January 14

Salute, the highly anticipated cop drama that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has finally got a release date. The leading man-producer took to his official social media pages on December 21, Tuesday and confirmed that Salute will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. The project, which is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, is hitting the theatres as Dulquer Salmaan's first release of 2022.

"Another one ! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute...releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022," wrote Dulquer Salmaan, who announced the release date of Salute on social media. The actor-producer also revealed a brand new poster of the movie, featuring himself along with the release date.

"And here it is. Two years of dedicated creative energy ready to hit the screens. Salute awaits. In a theatre near you. From the 14th of January," wrote director Rosshan Andrrews, who announced the release date of the movie on his official pages.

From the newly released poster of Salute, it is evident that the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is an intense cop drama that deals with an investigation. In the new poster, leading man Dulquer is seen checking a file in the dark police records room. Expectations are riding high on the much-awaited project, which marks the actor-producer's first onscreen collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews.

Duqluer Salmaan is playing the role of SI Aravind Karunakaran, a young cop who joins the Kerala Police force in the movie, which is penned by Bobby-Sanjay. Diana Penty, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, and Alencier Ley Lopez play the other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan composes the songs and original score for the Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography. Cyril Kuruvilla handles the production design. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.