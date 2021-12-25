Salute Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews Promise An Extraordinary Cop Drama!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Salute, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starring cop drama, is finally out. The trailer was revealed by the cast and crew members on social media, on December 24, Friday. The Salute trailer promises that the Rosshan Andrrews directorial is going to be an extraordinary cop drama.

The 1.49 minutes long trailer hints that Salute is a police story that revolves around the central character Aravind Karunakaran, played by Dulquer Salmaan. The police chief is seen assigning his team to watch every movement of Aravind who seems to have left the force. However, later it is shown that Dulquer Salmaan's character is in search of someone, who's related to a double murder.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's post here:

Next, the viewers are introduced to Aravind Karunakaran's love interest, and a happy family. "What is more important? Our happiness?" asks Aravind's girlfriend during one of their conversations, thus hinting that she is his emotional anchor. The trailer ends with the visual of a heavily-breathing Dulquer Salmaan, who has a devastated look on his face.

The best thing about the Salute trailer is that it doesn't give away much about his plotline or characters. The trailer has successfully created curiosity around the Dulquer Salmaan starrer with its brilliant underplay. Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score for the teaser, and it perfectly sinks in with the overall mood.

As reported earlier, Salute is penned by the National award-winning duo Bobby-Sanjay. The movie features an extensive star cast including Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saniya Iyappan, Alencier, Binu Pappu, Deepak Parambol, and others in the key roles. Aslam K Purayil is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad has handled the editing. Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.