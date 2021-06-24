Sara’s: Anna Ben’s Film Gets A Release Date; To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

One of the highly anticipated films of Anna Ben, Sara's has become the latest to take the OTT route. Helmed by Ohm Shanthi Oshaana director Jude Anthany Joseph, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

Sharing the big news on her Instagram handle, the leading lady Anna wrote, "Sara's will be releasing soon on @primevideoin and I'm so excited for you to see our film! Stay tuned for July 5." Notably, the update was announced as the cast and crew of the film shared its first single 'Mele Vinpadavukal' yesterday (June 23). The light-hearted song shows a group of friends taking a fun-filled road trip to a hilltop. Composed by popular music director Shaan Rahman, the beautiful track is crooned by Sooraj Santhosh.

Talking about the film's story, director Jude had revealed during one of his media interactions that Sara's is about an associate director who struggles to complete her maiden project. He was quoted by Times of India (in 2020) as, "The title Sara's refers to her decisions and story. My previous films (Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Oru Muthassi Gadha) told the core message in an entertaining way. But in this film, more than entertainment, I have tried to say a serious and relevant content that I think must be told."

Also featuring Sunny Wayne, Siddhique, Vijayakumar, Aju Varghese, Dhanya Varma, Prasanth Nair, Mallika Sukumaran and Benny P Nayarambalam in key roles, Sara's has camera cranked by Nimish Ravi and story penned by Akshay Hareesh.