    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sara’s Movie Review: Anna Ben’s Nuanced Performance Steals The Show!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.0/5

      Star Cast: Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair
      Director:       Jude Anthany Joseph
      Available On:       Amazon Prime Video

      Anna Ben's Sara's has become the latest Malayalam film to get a direct to OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Ohm Shanthi Oshana fame Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars actor Sunny Wayne in a key role. Bankrolled by producer PK Muralidharan, the film's story is penned by Akshay Hareesh.

      Saras

      Interestingly, Sara's marks renowned writer Beeny P Nayarambalam's maiden collaboration with his actress-daughter Anna. In addition to that, Divya Vineeth, wife of singer-director Vineeth Sreenivasan has made her debut as a playback singer with the romantic drama.

      Did Anna Ben's film Sara's live up to the expectations of audiences? Read on to find out.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X