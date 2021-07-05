Sara’s Movie Review: Anna Ben’s Nuanced Performance Steals The Show!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Star Cast: Anna Ben, Sunny Wayne, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Prasanth Nair

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

Anna Ben's Sara's has become the latest Malayalam film to get a direct to OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Ohm Shanthi Oshana fame Jude Anthany Joseph, the film stars actor Sunny Wayne in a key role. Bankrolled by producer PK Muralidharan, the film's story is penned by Akshay Hareesh.

Interestingly, Sara's marks renowned writer Beeny P Nayarambalam's maiden collaboration with his actress-daughter Anna. In addition to that, Divya Vineeth, wife of singer-director Vineeth Sreenivasan has made her debut as a playback singer with the romantic drama.

Did Anna Ben's film Sara's live up to the expectations of audiences? Read on to find out.