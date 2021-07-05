Sara’s Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Anna Ben's Sara's has become the latest Malayalam film to take the OTT route. The film has released today (July 5) on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph of Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, the romantic drama has also leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

Shot extensively in parts of Kerala including Kochi and Idukki, the film has story penned by Akshay Hareesh. Backed by PK Muralidharan, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sunny Wayne, Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran, Dhanya Varma, Aju Varghese, Srindaa and Siddique in key roles.

Revolving around an associate director who dreams of becoming a filmmaker amid family pressure and societal norms, the film's technical crew includes music composer Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Nimish Ravi and editor Riyas K Badhar.

Though Sara's was expected to release in theatres, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Sara's trailer was released on July 1, while songs 'Mele Vinpadavukal' and 'Varavayi Nee' were dropped on June 23 and 27 respectively. 'Mele Vinpadavukal' is crooned by Manu Manjith, and 'Varavayi Nee' is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya Vineeth.