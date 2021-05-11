Screenwriter-Director Dennis Joseph Passes Away; Mohanlal, Mammootty & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Master screenwriter Dennis Joseph, known for some critically and commercially successful films made in the 80s and 90s that elevated both Mohanlal and Mammootty to the status of superstars, passed away yesterday (May 10). He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kerala's Kottayam reportedly after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 63. Dennis is survived by his wife Leena and children Elizabeth, Rossy and Jose.

Starting off his career as a Journalist, he made his film debut with the 1985 Mammootty-Shobana-starrer Eeran Sandhya. His association with renowned director Joshiy gave Mollywood some unforgettable hits including Nirakkoottu (1985), Shyama (1986), Nayayavidhi (1986), Sayam Sandhya (1986), New Delhi (1987), Sangham (1988), Nair Saab (1989) and No 20 Madras Mail (1990). Along with his success as a screenwriter, Joseph bestowed both Mammootty and Mohanlal with their big breakthrough New Delhi (1987) and Rajavinte Makan (1986) respectively.

Interestingly, he also penned one of the much-loved Malayalam films No 20 Madras Mail which saw the superstars collaborating. The film indeed won the hearts of both fans and the audience, thanks to the beautifully crafted storyline.

Dennis Joseph's other best work as scriptwriter includes Gandharvam (1993), Akashadoothu (1993), Kizhakkan Pathrose (1992), FIR (1998), Phantom (1992), Vajram (2004), Kottayam Kunjachan (1990), Thudar Katha (1991), and Bhoomiyile Rajakanmar (1986) among others. Reportedly, he was going to make a comeback in films after 8 long years with Omar Lulu's Power Star.

It is worth mentioning that Dennis had also helmed 5 films including Agrajan (1995), Thudar Katha, Appu (1990), Adharvam (1989) and Manu Uncle (1988). Among them, Mohanlal-starrer Manu Uncle won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988 and Kerala State Film Awards for the Best Children's film in 1989.

Sadly, the news of Dennis Joseph's demise has shaken the Malayalam film industry. Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty were seen turning emotional as they remembered their good friend while sharing some memorable throwback pictures with him from the location sets, where some of the biggest hits were born.

Mollywood condoles Dennis Joseph's death.