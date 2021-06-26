SG 251: Suresh Gopi's Character Poster Is Revealed On His Birthday Eve!

Suresh Gopi, the action superstar is celebrating his birthday on June 26, 2021. On the eve of Suresh Gopi's birthday, the makers of his 251st film revealed the actor's character poster from the project. The highly promising poster of SG 251 was revealed by the leading stars of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and others on social media.

Mammootty, who shared the poster on his official pages, wrote: "Revealing the character of #SG251... All the best #SureshGopi #RahulRamachandran #EtherealEntertainments and entire team."

"Unveiling the character-reveal poster of my dear friend @TheSureshGopi's 'SG251' on the eve of his birthday. All the very best to you, Suresh! Sending you warm birthday wishes in advance," wrote Mohanlal, who revealed the poster on his page.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared the poster on his page, wrote: "Happy Birthday Superstar! #SureshEttan Suresh Gopi 😊👍🏼 All the best to the entire team! Here is the character reveal of SG251."

Dulquer Salmaan, who has shared the screen with Suresh Gopi in Varane Avashyamund, wrote: "Happy birthday Sureshetta. I am so thankful for the opportunity to have worked with you. Here's the character reveal of SG251. Wishing you all the best."

In the highly promising first look poster, Suresh Gopi is seen in a very unique get-up. From the poster, it is evident that the action superstar is playing the role of a watch mechanic in the highly anticipated project. If the reports are to be believed, SG 251 will be an out-and-out mass entertainer.

The untitled project is directed by newcomer Rahul Ramachandran. The much-awaited project is scripted by Sameen Salim. The Suresh Gopi starrer is bankrolled by Ethereal Entertainment and August Cinema.