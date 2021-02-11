Singer MS Naseem Passes Away In Kerala

Renowned Malayalam singer MS Naseem passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (February 10, 2021). Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment at the hospital post suffering from a stroke. He was 67 and is survived by his wife Shahida and daughters Nadiya and Nazmi.

Naseem was best known for his impeccable renditions in the Malayalam Doordarshan channel. He had also crooned songs for Asianet and All India Radio.

The musician was a part of the industry since the age of 11 and rendered songs for several films as a playback singer including Bharyaye Avashyamund and Anantha Vruthantham.

He had also lent his voice for several popular theatre groups including Sivagiri Kalasamithi, Changampuzha theatres and Kozhikode brothers. He later joined Kerala People's Arts Club, better known as the KPAC theatre group, that promoted communist ideologies. Naseem was also the narrator of Malayalam's first musical series Aayiram Ganagal Than Ananda Lahari.

He had won the Sangeetha Nataka Academy award for Best Playback Singer in 1987. Well, several fans and followers of the singer are shocked with the news of his demise and are expressing condolence to the family through their respective social media handles.

