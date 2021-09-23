Sunny: 4 Reasons Why You Must Watch Jayasurya’s Suspense Drama!

The much-awaited Malayalam Suspense drama Sunny starring Jayasurya is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Packed with a relatable storyline, slick direction and a mind-blowing performance by Jayasurya, who plays the lead, Sunny has opened to rave reviews aplenty from viewers and critics alike.

Directed by Ranjith Sankar, the film focuses on a single character named Sunny (Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life. With no further delay, here are the reasons why you shouldn't miss Amazon Original Movie Sunny.

Jayasurya's 100th film

Jayasurya has won the hearts of audiences with a variety of characters that he played over the last two decades and Sunny marks a great milestone for him as it is his 100th film, as an actor. The story revolves around a single character named Sunny and how beautifully Jayasurya has managed to build intrigue and entertain as a solo character in his 100th film.

Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya's Powerful Performance Saves This Brave Attempt

Sunny Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Movie

The Dream Team

Sunny brings back the hit Jodi of Popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya and director Ranjith Sankar once again. The actor-director duo who have also produced this film, have entertained the viewers with their critically acclaimed movies such as Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Pretham 2, Punyalan Private Limited, Njan Marykutty in the past, have now once again created magic on screen with their 8th film, Sunny, together.

Relatable storyline

The story of Sunny revolves around the lead character Sunny, who smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala amidst a global pandemic and has lost everything that he earned in life making for a very relatable plot. The film teaches you that one should not lose hope and everything falls into place at the end if you deal with it with patience.

The inspirational character of Sunny

The journey of the character Sunny is truly inspiring as in the film we see how he overcomes the challenges he faced in life and emerged as a winner. Initially, we see him as someone who was hopeless and shattered as he lost everything that he earned in his life - his love, his money and his best friend, but over the course of seven days in quarantine, he befriends a couple of curious strangers who completely change his perspective for the better.