Sunny Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

A few hours back (on September 23), Jayasurya's 100th film Sunny released on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Ranjith Shankar, the film has leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in high definition quality. Unfortunately, the sudden leak might even impact the film's viewership on the popular streaming platform.

Well, this is not the first time when a Malayalam film released on a video streaming platform has leaked online within hours. Earlier, films like Malik, Sara's, Cold Case, Kuruthi and Home were also leaked on these websites.

Talking about Sunny, the reviews are already out and looks like Jayasurya has yet again struck gold with his intense performance in the film. The netizens have been praising the unique storyline and effortless narration of the film, which seems to have impressed them big time. Produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, the suspense drama marks the duo's eighth collaboration after Punyalan Agarbattis (2013), Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam (2015), Pretham (2016), Punyalan Private Limited (2017), Ramante Edanthottam (2017), Pretham 2 (2018) and Njan Marykutty (2018). Sunny marks a great milestone for the leading man as it is his 100th film as an actor.

Sunny is an engrossing tale of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis. His return to Kerala from Dubai in the midst of a global pandemic, sudden turn of events and interactions with strangers over the course of seven days forms the crux of the film.

Also starring Mamta Mohandas, Vijay Babu, Vijayaraghavan, Innocent and Aju Varghese, Sunny's technical crew includes cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Shameer Muhammed and music composer Sanker Sharma.

On a related note, Jayasurya has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline including Eesho, John Luther, Rama Sethu, Kathanar, Aadu 3, Turbo Peter and Meri Awaz Suno. He was previously seen in Prajesh Sen's survival drama Vellam.