Sunny Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Movie

Sunny, the Jayasurya starring emotional drama starring Jayasurya, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which marks the talented actor's eighth collaboration with director Ranjith Sankar. Sunny, which marks Jayasurya's 100th outing in the Malayalam film industry, had created quite a stir on social media platforms with its impressive trailer.

The Ranjith Sankar directorial revolves around the titular character Sunny, who is isolated both physically and psychologically, amidst the pandemic wave. He is a musician, who left his passion for a business career. But the failure in business and personal life makes him depressed. Sunny smuggles himself to Kerala from Dubai and wants to live life king size before ending it.

Sunny Movie Review: Jayasurya's Powerful Performance Saves This Brave Attempt

According to director Ranjith Sankar, Jayasurya was his first choice to play the role of Sunny. But the actor initially said no to the offer, as he thought he won't be able to pull off a complex character like Sunny. However, Ranjith Sankar finally convinced Jayasurya to play the part, after a few rounds of discussion.

Here's what the audiences feel about Sunny. Have a look...

Decent depiction of a desolated man's quarantine life. Nothing more, Nothing less.



Jayasurya, usual guaranteed performance 👏

Neat Cinematography 👌



3/5#Sunny#SunnyOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Kj7iBWF5cl — Arjun Asok (@ImArjunAsok) September 22, 2021

#Sunny#SunnyReview

A Movie With some really good Music and a Classy performance, were which can make our mind relax for a While

Personally Liked alot !



🍿 70% pic.twitter.com/h16ESM6vRb — M.Amal 🎥 (@Amalmurali_) September 22, 2021

Treat #Sunny like the character study it is and you will find it watchable. Not a plot-driven movie by any means, not everyone's cup of tea. Almost 2 years into the pandemic, the movie is relatable to most of us at different stages.#SunnyOnPrime @Actor_Jayasurya @ranjithsankar — Govind Sreekumar (@thegovindspace) September 22, 2021

Dream Team Of Jayasurya And Ranjith Sankar Are Back Once Again With Sunny On Amazon Prime Video

Jayasurya appears as the only prime character in the movie, while the other major cast marks their presence through only voices. Aju Varghese has played Sunny's best friend Kozhi Rajesh, while Innocent plays Dr. Eerali. Sshivada has lent voice to Sunny's estranged wife Nimmy. Mamta Mohandas, Vijayaraghavan, and Siddique portray the roles of Dr. Anuradha, police officer, and moneylender, respectively. Shritha Sivadas has made a cameo appearance as Adithi, and her voice is dubbed by actress Shruthi Ramachandran.