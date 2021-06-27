Suresh Gopi Reveals His Second Look From Ottakkomban; Wins The Internet!

Suresh Gopi, the action superstar is now back in action and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. As reported earlier, Suresh Gopi is all set to release his 250th film, which has been titled Ottakkomban, once the theatres reopen. Interestingly, the actor-MP has now revealed his second look from Ottakkomban.

In the highly promising second look, Suresh Gopi is sporting the younger look of his character, Kuruvachan. The action superstar looks a million bucks in the twirled mustache look and reminds some of his iconic characters. The poster has portrayed a face-off between Kuruvachan and the police force, thus hinting that a high-voltage scene is in store for the audiences.

The second look of Ottakkomban, which was revealed as a part of Suresh Gopi's 63rd birthday celebrations, is now winning the internet. The Malayalam cinema fanatics and Suresh Gopi's die-hard fans have been actively sharing the look on social media, stating they are eagerly waiting for the film.

As reported earlier, it has been confirmed that the legal battle with the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran project Kaduva over the script and characters, has not affected Ottakkomban. After the release of the title motion poster of SG 250, it has been confirmed that the Suresh Gopi starrer will be released with the same cast, crew, and script.

According to the sources close to the project, Suresh Gopi's character in Ottakkomban will be a total treat for his die-hard fans, who loved his popular characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. The project, which is directed by Mathews Thomas, is expected to feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar.

Ottakkomban, which is scripted by Shibin Francis will also have Mukesh and Joju George in the pivotal roles. A popular Bollywood actress is in talks to essay the female lead opposite Suresh Gopi in the project. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupadam, under the banner Mulakupadam Films.