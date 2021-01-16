Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban Goes On Floor; Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Suresh Gopi, the action star has finally started shooting for his 250th film, which has been titled Ottakomban. The project started rolling on the auspicious occasion of 'Makara Vilakku'. Suresh Gopi himself revealed the exciting update, by sharing a picture with director Mathew Thomas and producer Tomichan Mulakupadam, on his official social media pages.

Tomichan Mulakupadam, the producer of the project took to his Facebook page and wrote: "On this occasion when theaters are open and the Industry gets its breath back, I am happy to announce that my new project 'Ottakkomban' starring superstar Suresh Gopi is all set to begin. By God's grace, the film will start rolling soon."

As per the latest updates, director Mathew Thomas and producer Tomichan Mulakupadam had visited Suresh Gopi at his Trivandrum residence and finalized things. The highly anticipated project is being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 25 Crores. Ottakomban will feature two popular Bollywood actors as the leading lady and main antagonist.

The highly anticipated project will also feature Mukesh, KPAC Lalitha, Vijayaraghavan, Renji Panicker, Johny Antony, Sudhi Koppa, and so on in the supporting roles. Shaji Kumar is the director of photography. Harshvardhan Rameshwar has been roped in to compose the songs and background score. The project, which marks the directorial debut of Mathew Thomas, is scripted by Anil Lal.

As reported earlier, Ottakomban will feature Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the sources close to the project, the character played by the action star will be a total treat for his die-hard fans, who loved his popular characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. The first look motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, also hints the same.

