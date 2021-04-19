Tanvi Ravindran Gets Engaged To Ganesh In Dubai; See Pictures

Malayalam TV actress Tanvi Ravindran recently got engaged to Ganesh in an intimate ceremony held in Dubai. For the unversed, Ganesh hails from Mumbai and is working as a project manager in Dubai. The Parasparam actress shared her engagement pictures on her official Facebook account.

While sharing the pictures, the soon-to-be bride Tanvi captioned the post as, "The easiest 'yes' I have ever said. Finally making that forever thing official #engaged."

The easiest ‘yes’ I have ever said💍Finally making that forever thing official♥️#engaged Posted by Tanvi S Ravindran on Saturday, April 17, 2021

In the above pictures, one can see Tanvi Ravindran looks gorgeous in a designer off-white dress paired with a maroon dupatta. On the other hand, Ganesh looks dapper in a golden yellow kurta and brown designer jacket. The couple is looking amazing together.

Well, Tanvi Ravindran is quite excited to begin the new phase of her life. The actress revealed that it's an arranged marriage, and she is now made herself busy learning English and Hindi for him. She told ETimes TV, "It is a purely arranged marriage through a matrimonial site. Ganesh is a Mumbai native who had his parental home in Kerala. He understands Malayalam well but doesn't know to speak. Now, I am busy brushing up my English and Hindi."

While talking about the wedding, the couple is planning to tie the knot in July 2021, however, they are worried about the venue, as COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country. Tanvi and Ganesh will soon be announcing their wedding date.

Talking about Tanvi Ravindran's career, the actress has worked in the popular Malayalam TV show Parasparam. She was last seen playing a lead character in Bhadra. Notably, Tanvi also participated in the game show Star Magic.

Filmibeat congratulates Tanvi and Ganesh for their engagement!

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show's Sanket Bhosale And Sugandha Mishra Get Engaged; See Pictures

Also Read : Chandan Kumar And Kavitha Gowda Of Lakshmi Baramma To Tie The Knot On THIS Date In Bengaluru