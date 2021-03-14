The Priest Box Office Day 2 Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Revives Malayalam Cinema!

The Priest, the Mammootty starrer has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. When it completed the first three days of its release, it is safe to say that The Priest has revived the pandemic-hit Malayalam cinema with its box office collections. In that case, the Mammootty starrer will earn blockbuster status just with its first weekend collections.

According to the trade experts, The Priest has made a total gross collection of approximately Rs. 5 Crore at the Kerala box office. The horror thriller has made a gross collection that exceeds Rs. 2 Crore on its second day alone, thus crossing the 2-Crore mark in two consecutive days. A detailed box office collection breakdown of The Priest is expected to be out very soon.

Coming to The Priest worldwide box office collections, the Mammootty starrer had crossed the 4-Crore mark on the first day of its release. While considering the excellent response of the audiences, the Mammootty starrer will easily cross the prestigious 10-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, with its gross collection after the first weekend.

However, now with The Priest performing exceeding well at the box office, it is safe to say that the Mammootty starrer has singlehandedly revived the pandemic-hit Malayalam cinema. If things go at this rate, the horror thriller has all chances to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films in its leading man Mammootty's acting career.

The Priest, which marked the directorial debut of young filmmaker Jofin T Chacko, features Manju Warrier, Baby Monica, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Ramesh Pisharody, and so on in the other key roles. The horror thriller marked the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

