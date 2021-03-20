The Priest Box Office First Week (7 Days) Collection Report: Crosses 15-Crore Mark Worldwide!

The Priest, the Mammootty starring horror thriller has completed the first week of its successful theatrical run. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, The Priest has performed extremely well at the box office within the first 7 days of its release and has already crossed the prestigious 15-Crore mark, worldwide.

According to the trade analysts, The Priest has made a total gross collection of Rs. 11.38 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, within the first week of its release. The Mammootty starrer has also made a total share of Rs. 5.44 Crore within the first 7 days. The total gross collection of The Priest at the worldwide box office has already exceeded Rs. 15 Crore.

The Jofin T Chacko directorial has had its release in all major Indian cities this Friday (March 19, 2021). The Priest is experiencing a great audience rush in all its outside Kerala releasing centers, thanks to the great reviews and word-of-mouth publicity. So, the box office collection of the Mammootty starrer is expected to increase after this weekend.

The Priest has had a tremendous opening at the Kerala box office on its releasing day, by making a gross collection of Rs. 2.2 Crore. The Mammootty starrer thus broke the collection record set by Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The horror thriller, that features Manju Warrier in a pivotal role, has crossed the prestigious 10-Crore mark with its worldwide gross collection, after the first weekend of its release.

If things proceed at the same rate, The Priest has all chances to emerge as one of the biggest hits in his leading man Mammootty's career. The Jofin T Chacko directorial is also expected to cross the prestigious 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within its lifetime run at the theatres.

