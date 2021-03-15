The Priest Box Office First Weekend (4 Days) Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses 10-Crore Mark!

The Priest, the Mammootty starring horror thriller is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has already earned blockbuster status. When it completed the first weekend (4 days) at the worldwide box office, The Priest has crossed the prestigious 10-Crore mark. While considering the fact that the Kerala theatres have a 50 percent occupancy policy, the Mammootty starrer has unarguably exceeded expectations.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, The Priest had made a total gross collection of over Rs. 7 Crores at the worldwide box office, within the first 3 days of release. On the 4th day alone, the Mammootty starrer made a gross collection of over Rs. 3 Crore. Thus, the movie crossed the prestigious 10-Crore mark with its first weekend box office collections.

The trade experts suggest that The Priest has made over Rs. 15 Lakh from the Aries Plex theatre, Trivandrum alone with it completed the first weekend. It is one of the biggest collections made by a Malayalam film so far, from a single theatre complex. A detailed box office collection break down on the Mammootty starrer is expected to be out very soon.

The Priest had made a tremendous opening at the box office on its release day, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 2.2 Crore on Day 1. Thus, the Mammootty starrer beat Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer which is in the second position by making a gross collection of Rs. 2.17 Crore on its first day at the Kerala box office.

The Priest Box Office Day 2 Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Revives Malayalam Cinema!

The Jofin T Chacko directorial, which features Manju Warrier, Baby Monica, Nikhila Vimal, and Saniya Iyappan in the other key roles, is all performing brilliantly in the overseas releasing centers, especially the UAE-GCC areas. If things follow at the same rate, The Priest will definitely emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of Mammootty's career.

