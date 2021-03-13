The Priest Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Beats Master With Day 1 Kerala Collections

The Priest has made a grand opening at the box office on Day 1 with a tremendous collection. As per the reports, The Priest has beaten Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer with its day 1 collections at the Kerala box office. The Mammootty starrer has emerged as the biggest opener of the Kerala box office in 2021, so far.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, The Priest has made a gross collection of Rs. 2.2 Crore on Day 1. The horror thriller has also made a net collection of Rs. 1.81 Crore and a share of 1.05 Crore.

Thus, the Mammootty starrer has beaten Vijay's Master, which is in the second position by making a gross collection of Rs. 217 Crore on its first day at the Kerala box office. If things proceed at the same rate, The Priest might top at the first-weekend box office collections as well.

Anto Joseph, the producer of The Priest had revealed that the movie is performing beyond expectations at the box office, in the recently held press meet. According to the filmmaker, the Mammootty starrer is performing much better that the pre-pandemic period at the box office, even with just 50 percent occupancy.