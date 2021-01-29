The Priest: It Is A U/A Certificate For The Mammootty Starrer

The Priest, the upcoming Mammootty starrer is gearing up for a grand release on February 4, 2021. As per the latest updates, The Priest has finally completed all the censor board. The makers recently took to the official social media pages of the movie and revealed that the Mammootty starrer has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

If the reports are to be believed, the team is planning to release the much-awaited official trailer of The Priest, a couple of days before its release. The mystery thriller, which is hitting the theatres as the first Mammootty starrer to get released after a gap of a year. It is also the megastar's first release of 2021.

Recently, Mammootty had released the lyrical video of the first song of The Priest through his official social media pages. The song Nazarethin, which is sung by Baby Niya Charly, Merin Gregory and Crossroads Acapella Band, is composed by Rahul Raj. BK Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics.

The Priest, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. However, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a pivotal character. The project is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, the former associate of Jisjoy.

The project also features Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Ameya Mathew, and so on play the supporting roles. The Priest is penned by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. The Mammootty starrer is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

