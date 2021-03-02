The Priest: Mammootty Starrer Is Not Releasing On March 4, Director Jofin T Chacko Reveals The Reason

Here's a not so happy news for all Mammootty fans. Jofin T Chacko, the director of the Superstar's highly anticipated project The Priest, recently took to his Facebook handle to reveal that the film will not release on March 4, as announced earlier.

Stating the reason for the same, Jofin said that with the situation of theatre shutdown still pertaining in parts of the world, the release of such a big-budget film would be risky and might also affect the business of the film. The debutant also revealed that it was his and his team's wish to release the film across the world on the same day, which is unlikely now, due to the non-functioning of theatres in places like Dubai, Saudi and Oman.

Thanking the innumerable fans of the actor for having faith in him and patiently waiting for his big project, Jofin said, "I surely know that Mammootty fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the film. However, without a second show, we cannot release the film in Kerala. Though we were expecting the shows to resume by March 1, nothing has changed so far. Just like any other Mammootty fan, I and my team are also eagerly waiting to witness the film on-screen."

The young director in his heartfelt note also thanked Mammootty for making his dream come true by nodding a yes to his film. He wrote, "I would like to thank Mammukka for turning my dream into reality. It's the adoration for Mammukka that inspired me to do movies. No matter what story I thought of, I could only see him as the hero. I am lucky enough to work with him for my debut film."

Further, thanking the cast and crew of the film including the leading lady of The Priest Manju Warrier and producers Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, Jofin revealed that 80% of the film was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: The Priest Teaser 2 Is Out: Mammootty Sets The Screens On Fire As Fr. Benedict!

Also Read: Bheeshma Parvam: Telugu Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Joins The Mammootty Project