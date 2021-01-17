The Priest: The Mammootty-Manju Warrier Project To Release On February 4?

The Priest, the upcoming Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer has recently garnered attention with its promising teaser. The highly anticipated movie, which features Mammootty in the titular role, has now reportedly got a release date. As per the latest updates, The Priest has been slated to hit the theatres on February 4, 2021.

As per the latest updates, the post-production works of the Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer is nearing the final stage. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the pending works in another week. In that case, The Priest will be ready for a grand release by the first week of February 2021.

In that case, the Mammootty starrer will hit the theatres as the second release from the Malayalam film industry, after the theatres reopened. The team members of The Priest are already busy with placing hoardings and banners of the movie in all major cities of Kerala, hinting that the project is getting ready for a release. An official announcement on The Priest release date is expected to be made very soon.

The Priest, which is said to be a mystery thriller, is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko. The movie marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier. However, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a pivotal character.

Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan, and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica essay the other pivotal roles. Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Ameya Mathew, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Priest, which is scripted by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

