The Priest Twitter Review: Mammootty’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Becomes Talk Of The Town!

The highly talked about Mammootty-starrer The Priest, has finally seen the light of the day. Also starring Manju Warrier in the lead role, the murder mystery film has released today (March 11) after much delay.

Notably, the film released after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Priest was initially scheduled to release in August 2020. The team yet again delayed the release from March 2, 2021, until the government gave its green signal for night shows in the state. Interestingly, The Priest has become Mollywood's first big film (of a superstar) to release in theatres.

Well, with its massive release, the film has been garnering huge appreciation from critics and audiences alike. The Mammootty-starrer has undoubtedly proved that the film's release was worth the wait. The Superstar's never-seen-before avatar has also become the talk of the town. Though Mammukka's role intrigued many upon the teaser release of the film, his characterization and the way he portrayed Father Benedict's role with utter ease in The Priest has indeed impressed the audience. Manju Warrier, who plays a pivotal role in the film has also garnered love from the audience. As it marks her maiden collaboration with the one and only Mammootty, the film has undeniably become a double feast for the audiences on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko and backed by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their respective production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company, The Priest features an ensemble cast including Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica, TG Ravi and Ameya Mathew. With story penned by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep, the film has music by renowned composer Rahul Raj.

Well, as The Priest gets a green signal from theatres, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Mammootty-starrer.

