The Priest World Television Premiere: The Mammoootty Starrer Is Coming On Asianet On This Date!

Mammootty, the megastar made a successful comeback to the silver screen after the long pandemic gap with The Priest, the recently released horror thriller. The movie, which was released in March 2021, had emerged as the first Malayalam blockbuster post-pandemic. As per the latest updates, The Priest is now gearing up for its world television premiere.

It has been officially confirmed that the Mammootty starrer will have its world television premiere on the popular channel Asianet. The Priest will be aired on Asianet on June 4, 2021, Sunday. The new update has totally excited the Mammootty fans and family audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for the movie's miniscreen premiere.

According to the trade experts, The Priest, which had emerged as the first and only Malayalam blockbuster post-pandemic, had made a lifetime collection of over Rs. 30 Crore at the worldwide box office. While considering the massive pre-release business and remake rights, the Mammootty starrer has made a total collection of over Rs. 45 Crore.

After a long wait, The Priest had its digital premiere on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, last month. The movie, which is directed by the newcomer Jofin T Chacko, has been receiving positive reviews from both the Malayali and other language audiences, post its OTT release. Along with the performances, the movie also earned rave reviews for the exceptional background score by Rahul Raj and brilliant visualisation by Akhil George.

Mammootty played the role of Fr. Carmen Benedict, a former priest who leads a different life in the movie, which featured Baby Monica as the central character. The Priest marked the megastar's first onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema. The horror-mystery thriller also featured Nikhila Vimal, Venkitesh, Saniya Iyappan, Ramesh Pisharody, and so on in the other pivotal roles.