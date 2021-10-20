Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam Trailer Out: Senna Hegde’s Film Is Set To Tickle The Funny Bone!

Director Senna Hegde's Thinkalazhcha Nischayam recently made waves on social media after it won two Kerala State Film Awards in the categories- Best Second Film and Best Story. Much before this, the film had garnered a great deal of attention when it was screened at the 25th IFFK (International Film Festival of Kerala). Well now, the film has yet again made headlines courtesy, its trailer and digital release announcement.

The trailer which is a shade less than 2 minutes revolves around a marriage proposal and the subsequent engagement, where the girl has second thoughts. The Kanhangad (A town in North Kerala) colloquialism, witty one-liners and performances of the actors are the highlights of the trailer, which seems to have enthralled movie buffs, who are all praise for the film already.

Starring Anagha Narayanan, Aishwarya Suresh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Anuroop P, Arpith Hegde, Manoj KU, Renji Kankol, Sajin Cherukayil, Sunil Surya and Unnimaya, the film is backed by Pushkara Mallikarajunaiah. Sreeraj Raveendran has headed the photography department.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam marks Senna's second outing after the docudrama 0-41* which was highly praised by Bollywood directed Anurag Kashyap.