      Thuramukham Teaser Review: A Glimpse Of Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi's Intense Political Drama

      Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema revealed the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming project Thuramukham, on the special occasion of Eid. The highly promising Thuramukham teaser gives a glimpse of the intense political drama helmed by Rajeev Ravi, the renowned filmmaker-cinematographer. Geetu Mohandas, the renowned director, and wife of Rajeev has handled the teaser cut.

      Read Thuramukham teaser review here:

      The 1-minute long teaser of Thuramukham revisits a time where the fishing labours of Mattanchery, Kochi fought against the feudal employment system named Chappa. The highly promising teaser unveils through a bunch of compelling visuals that are presented in the backdrop of high-voltage slogans by the workers.

      Thuramukham Teaser Review: A Glimpse Of Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravis Intense Political Drama

      The biggest highlight of the Thuramukham teaser is the exceptionally talented faces it features, including the leading man Nivin Pauly, Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, and others. Nivin looks perfect as the fearless leader of the labourers. He is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the costumes that perfectly suit the time period and the rage in his bloodshot eyes. The voice modulation Nivin Pauly has used for his character also garners attention.

      From the teaser, it is evident that Thuramukham is going to be an absolute treat for the cine-goers and the fans of the Rajeev Ravi brand of films. The cinematographer-director is making a comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 5 years with this political drama. Rajeev's last outing as a director, the Dulquer Salmaan starter Kammatipaadam, was a great critical success.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 21:58 [IST]
      X