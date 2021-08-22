Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali To Get An OTT Release On Netflix: Reports

Tovino Thomas, the popular actor is playing Malayalam cinema's first superhero in the upcoming project, Minnal Murali. The project, which marks the second collaboration of Tovino and young filmmaker Basil Joseph, is now reportedly gearing up for an OTT release. If the reports are to be believed, Minnal Murali might release on Netflix, very soon.

According to the latest updates, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release and opted for a direct-to-OTT premiere, owing to the pandemic situation in the country. The rumour mills suggest that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of Minnal Murali for a record price. The sources suggest that it one of the highest OTT rates received by a Malayalam film, so far.

If things go as planned, the Tovino Thomas starrer might hit the screens in September 2021. However, the makers have not reacted to these reports yet. But, the grapevine suggests that leading man Tovino Thomas and the rest of the team are planning to officially announce the Netflix release of Minnal Murali, by the first week of September 2021.

As reported earlier, Minnal Murali is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Even though the audiences are disappointed with the film that was designed for theatres going the OTT way, the Netflix release will definitely play a major role in the Tovino Thomas starrer getting global exposure.

Onam 2021: Mohanlal, Mammootty And Other Celebs Send Out Warm Wishes To Their Fans!

As reported earlier, Minnal Murali features Tovino Thomas as the titular character Murali, who develops superpowers after being struck by lightning. The Basil Joseph directorial also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

Mammootty And Mohanlal Receive UAE's Golden Visa; Set A New Record!

Vlad Rimburg, the popular Hollywood stunt director handles the action choreography of the movie, which is jointly penned by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. Sameer Thahir handles the cinematography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.