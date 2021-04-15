Tovino Thomas Tests Positive For COVID-19; Reveals He Is Asymptomatic

Tovino Thomas, the popular actor tested positive for COVID-19. The Kala actor recently took to his official social media pages and shared the news with his fans and followers. Tovino revealed that he is asymptomatic, and has been quarantined for the last couple of days now.

Read Tovino Thomas's post here:

"Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all... Stay safe, everyone.

Be back soon."

Tovino Thomas, who is one of the busiest actors of the Malayalam film industry, was last seen in the recently released action thriller, Kala. The talented actor made his debut as a producer with the movie, which has been receiving positive reviews from the critics.

The 32-year-old will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming superhero film Minnal Murali, which marks his second collaboration with the young filmmaker Basil Joseph. Minnal Murali, which is being made as the first superhero film from the Malayalam film industry, features Tovino Thomas in the titular role. The project revolves around the central character Murali, who gains a superpower after he gets caught with a bolt of lightning.