      TV Actor Ramesh Valiyasala Dies By Suicide In Kerala

      Renowned television actor Ramesh Valiyasala died by suicide at his residence in Kerala on Saturday (September 11). According to reports, he was going through a COVID-induced financial crisis.

      The actor started off his acting career as a theatre artist. He was active in drama during his graduation at Thiruvanthapuram's Arts College. He later forayed into mini-screens and was active for the last 22 years. The actor was also a part of several popular Malayalam movies.

      Ramesh Valiyasala

      Well, learning about Ramesh's death, his friends and colleagues from the film and TV fraternity offered condolences to his family on social media.

      Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

