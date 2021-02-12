Valentine’s Week 2021: 5 Songs From Dulquer Salmaan Movies That Will Make Your Heart Flutter!

Ethu Kari Raavilum- Bangalore Days

This song featuring Dulquer and Parvathy Thiruvothu from Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days, comes as a breath of fresh air. The track crooned by Haricharan starts post a heart-melting dialogue of our hero, who to an evidently irked radio jockey (Parvathy) who mistook him for a stalker says, "Enik thante pinale nadakan ela, opam nadakan anu ishtam" (Not behind you, I like to walk next to you).

Well, the soothing song will surely make you smile, help you explore the essence of life with your one and only and make you realize that it is the little things of life that matters the most. The coming of age romantic drama has music composed by Gopi Sunder.

Paranthu Sella Vaa- O Kadhal Kanmani

It's Valentine's day and we cannot really afford to miss an AR Rahman track from a Mani Ratnam film. Well, if you are new to ‘Paranthu Sella Vaa' from O Kadhal Kanmani, you will be introduced to two easy-going individuals dancing across the room to this magical number crooned by Karthik and Shashaa Tirupati.

The song and the effortless dance moves of Dulquer and Nithya Menen will make you dance just like the raindrops. Disclaimer: There is a high chance that you might fall in love with the two amazing actors after watching this song.

Mazhaye Thoomazhaye- Pattam Pole

This melodious song crooned by Haricharan will indeed make your hearts flutter. If you are missing your loved one badly, this is our perfect pick for you! In the song featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Malavika Mohanan, there is an essence of friendship, love, joy and heartbreaks. The romantic film directed by Alagappan N has songs composed by celebrated director M Jayachandran.

Vaathilil Aa Vaathilil- Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of Dulquer's career and therefore we simply cannot miss this one! Haricharan's ‘Vaathilil Aa Vaathilil' begins with a short conversation between DQ and late actor Thilakan, wherein the latter shares that he too once fell madly in love with an extremely beautiful woman when he was young. The nostalgic song is all about him (Thilakan who plays Kareem Ikka) reminiscing his beautiful love story and how he eloped with someone else's bride.

Notably, Thilakan played the role of Dulquer's grandfather in the hit movie. Directed by Anjali Menon, Ustad Hotel has music composed by Gopi Sunder and lyrics penned by Rafeeq Ahammed.

Chundari Penne- Charlie

‘Chundari Penne' from Dulquer's highly acclaimed film Charlie is undoubtedly a true-blue vibing song. Sung by the actor himself, the song's lyrics are catchy yet unique. In the movie, the actor plays a carefree vagabond. As you enjoy the song, we are sure you will fall in love with the handsome hunk and might even ask, "Why so handsome Dulquer?"

Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film has beautiful Parvathy Thiruvothu as the lead actress. Music for the film has been composed by Gopi Sunder.