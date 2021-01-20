Veteran Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Passes Away

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, who is best known for the endearing "grandfather "characters he portrayed onscreen, passed away. The 98-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Kannur, where he was under the treatment for the last couple of weeks. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri had recently made headlines by testing negative for COVID-19.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with pneumonia, last week. However, he was discharged after recovering completely. But Unnikrishnan Namboothiri suffered from fever again, after which he tested positive for COVID-19. Even though the senior actor tested negative later, he succumbed to age-related illness after a short while

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was married to Leela Antharjanam, who passed away in 2009. He is survived by his children Devi, Bhavadas, Yamuna, and PV Kunhikrishnan, who is a judge at the Kerala High Court. Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, the veteran lyricist-music composer, is his son-in-law. The popular young musician Deepankuran Kaithapram is his grandson.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri made his acting debut at the age of 73, with the critically acclaimed movie Deshadanam, directed by Jayaraj. He later played pivotal roles in several highly popular films including Oral Maathram, Kaliyattam, Madhuranombarakkattu, Meghamalhar, Kalyanaraman, Loudspeaker, Pokkiri Raja, Mayamohini, and so on in the Malayalam film industry. His performance as Dileep's grandfather in Kalyanaraman was widely accepted by the audiences.

The senior actor made his Tamil debut with the 2000-released Rajeev Menon directorial Kandukondain Kandukondain, in which he played Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shamini's grandfather. He later played supporting roles in the Kamal Haasan starrer Pammal K Sambandam and Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi.

