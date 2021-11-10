Veteran Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dies At 75

Mollywood actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away in Kerala on Tuesday (November 9) following a cardiac arrest. According to reports, she was admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital on Monday after she complained of difficulty in breathing. She was 75 and is survived by her 4 children- Umada, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith.

Reportedly, she worked as a nursing assistant for 27 long years in the same hospital.

Sharada started her acting career as a theatre artist. She made her debut on the silver screens with the 1979 film Angakkuri helmed by Vijayanand. The senior actress had been a part of as many as 80 Malayalam films including Salappam, Anubandham, Kutty Srank, Anyarude Bhoomi, Kilichundan Mampazham among others. Apart from films, she was also a part of daily soaps and short films. Her previous project was Jara, a short film directed by Sreevalsan J Menon.

Mollywood fraternity and Kerala leaders condoled Kozhikode Sharada's death.