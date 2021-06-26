When Mohanlal Revealed His Detached Attachment Theory And Son Pranav’s Ambition!

When Anoop Menon Questioned Mohanlal’s Detached Attachment Act!

Apparently, in one of the segments of the show, actor Anoop Menon had quizzed Lalettan about practicing the art of detached attachment in a video message. The Trivandrum Lodge actor had asked, "I have heard you say in several interviews that ‘I am a detached person. A person with attached detachment. Keeping all needed attachment I keep an equidistance with people'. I think it's a really difficult task. The only time I saw you distressed was during your mother's illness. So my question is are you being detached thinking that you might not be able to tolerate when your loved ones are in pain?"

Mohanlal About Being A ‘Detached’ Person!

Answering Anoop's question and revealing the reason why he is detached even with his close ones, the actor said, "Surely. It might be the reason. That's actually what he (Anoop) said. For instance my son or daughter. I believe there is a limit to love them. And If I go over the board or to a point that it exceeds the feelings making me always think about them, it might affect me when I someday get an unpleasant response from them. I have only said an example. The same goes for everyone."

Pranav’s Ambition Is Not Films!

As Mohanlal mentioned his children during the conversation, John Brittas further asked if Mohanlal had no dreams for his son or daughter's future. Stating that he never knew if his own father liked him being in films, the actor said that his children should decide on what they actually aspire to be. "We can only guide them (children) that you can study so and so subject. In my case, I didn't know if my father liked seeing me in films. When I asked him he said I should complete my graduation and then do whatever I desire to do. So, I have been giving the same advice to my son- ‘You first finish your degree, do whatever you wish to do and choose your path'."

Mohanlal also added that Pranav wishes to become an English teacher so as to educate people who are not aware of the language. Sharing that Pranav rejected many film offers, the superstar shared, "Despite being offered several films, he had rejected them saying that he wishes to become a teacher. When I asked him, he said he wants to educate people who come from certain regions of Asia that are in the dark about the language. He says ‘There is a lot of countries. So I need to teach them English. I want to be a teacher'. I think it's a much better thing. That's what he likes so let him do it. He cannot be an actor just because I or he thinks he can be one. I give more importance to their wishes and not mine. See you are the deciding factor of your life. So they should think from their perspective. That doesn't mean I don't love them. I have an attachment. But that's a detached attachment."

Mohanlal-Pranav’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

For the unversed, director Priyadarshan's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will be bringing together Mohanlal and Pranav on the big screen. Also featuring Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, the National Award-winning film will release theatrically on August 12 this year.