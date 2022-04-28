12th Man Teaser: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's Next Outing Is Dark & Intense

The highly anticipated official teaser of 12th Man, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is finally out now. The 12th Man teaser was revealed by the complete actor and the rest of the team through their official social media handles on Wednesday (April 27, 2022). From the teaser, it is evident that Mohanlal reunited with the talented filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for a dark, intense thriller.

The 1.35 minutes long teaser introduces the viewers to the lives of a group of friends, and later to the central character of the film, played by Mohanlal. "Everyone has three lives. A public life, a personal life, and a secret life," suggests the highly intriguing official teaser of 12th Man.

Watch 12th Man teaser here:

At the end of the teaser, the character played by Mohanlal says: "It's time to blow the final whistle." From the teaser, it is evident that the character played by the superstar has a connection with the lives of the 11 friends, especially the personal and secret aspects of it. The 12th Man teaser hints that the Jeethu Joseph directorial might narrate the story of revenge, mostly by Mohanlal's character.

The effective editing, perfect background score, and captivating visualisation confirm that 12th Man is going to be yet another unique movie experience. Along with Mohanlal, the Jeethu Joseph directorial features a stellar star cast including Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Sshivada, Veena Nandakumar, Leona Lishoy, Aditi Ravi, Anu Mohan Chandhunadh, Santhi Priya, and so on in the pivotal roles.

The highly anticipated project is getting a direct OTT release on the renowned platform Disney+ Hotstar. Even though the release date is yet to be revealed, the sources suggest that the Mohanlal starrer will premiere in May. As per the reports, the team is planning to reveal the release date along with the official trailer, very soon. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.