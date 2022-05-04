12th Man Trailer: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's Film Is A Mystery Thriller

12th Man, the highly anticipated project that marks the reunion of the celebrated actor-filmmaker duo Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, is gearing up for an OTT release. On May 3, Tuesday, leading man Mohanlal and the rest of the team revealed the 12th Man trailer through their official social media handles. The promising trailer of the Jeethu Joseph directorial hints that the film is a mystery thriller.

The 12th Man trailer hints that the project revolves around the get-together of 11 old friends and a man who gatecrashes the party. Initially, Mohanlal's character Chandrasekhar comes across as an alcoholic who gets a bit too friendly with the group of friends. However, things take a different turn later, and the superstar turns out to be someone with some hidden intentions.

Just like the teaser, the 12th Man trailer also suggests that the Jeethu Joseph directorial is going to be a mystery thriller that has the elements of crime and revenge. From the trailer, it is evident that the group of friends who are having a reunion has hidden secrets that they do not dare to reveal. Interestingly, the film fanatics are already making many conspiracy theories regarding the plot of the Mohanlal starrer.

Check out Mohanlal's social media post here: