    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aaraattu Box Office First Weekend (3 Days) Collections: Mohanlal's Mass Entertainer Is Back To Form!

      By
      |

      Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starring mass entertainer has completed its first weekend (3 days) at the theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences, Aaraattu has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer was back to form on Sunday, after a dull Saturday box office collection.

      According to the latest reports, Aaraattu has made a gross collection of over Rs. 11 Crore at the worldwide box office, when it completed the first weekend of release. The trade experts suggest that the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 8 Crore at the all-India box office alone.

      Aaraattu Box Office First Weekend (3 Days) Collections: Mohanlals Mass Entertainer Is Back To Form!

      Even though the day 1 collection of Aaraattu ended up on a disappointing note at the Rest Of India box office, the movie had made a massive opening in the Kerala and Overseas regions. The B Unnikrishnan directorial made a total gross collection of Rs. 3.85 Crore from the Kerala box office, with a net collection of Rs. 3.08 Crore and share of 1.79 Crore.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X