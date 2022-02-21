Aaraattu Box Office First Weekend (3 Days) Collections: Mohanlal's Mass Entertainer Is Back To Form!

Aaraattu,
the
Mohanlal
starring
mass
entertainer
has
completed
its
first
weekend
(3
days)
at
the
theatres.
Despite
receiving
mixed
reviews
from
the
audiences,
Aaraattu
has
been
delivering
a
decent
performance
at
the
box
office.
Reportedly,
the
Mohanlal
starrer
was
back
to
form
on
Sunday,
after
a
dull
Saturday
box
office
collection.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
Aaraattu
has
made
a
gross
collection
of
over
Rs.
11
Crore
at
the
worldwide
box
office,
when
it
completed
the
first
weekend
of
release.
The
trade
experts
suggest
that
the
Mohanlal
starrer
has
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
around
Rs.
8
Crore
at
the
all-India
box
office
alone.
Even
though
the
day
1
collection
of
Aaraattu
ended
up
on
a
disappointing
note
at
the
Rest
Of
India
box
office,
the
movie
had
made
a
massive
opening
in
the
Kerala
and
Overseas
regions.
The
B
Unnikrishnan
directorial
made
a
total
gross
collection
of
Rs.
3.85
Crore
from
the
Kerala
box
office,
with
a
net
collection
of
Rs.
3.08
Crore
and
share
of
1.79
Crore.