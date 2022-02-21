Aaraattu Box Office First Weekend (3 Days) Collections: Mohanlal's Mass Entertainer Is Back To Form!

Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starring mass entertainer has completed its first weekend (3 days) at the theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences, Aaraattu has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer was back to form on Sunday, after a dull Saturday box office collection.

According to the latest reports, Aaraattu has made a gross collection of over Rs. 11 Crore at the worldwide box office, when it completed the first weekend of release. The trade experts suggest that the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 8 Crore at the all-India box office alone.

Even though the day 1 collection of Aaraattu ended up on a disappointing note at the Rest Of India box office, the movie had made a massive opening in the Kerala and Overseas regions. The B Unnikrishnan directorial made a total gross collection of Rs. 3.85 Crore from the Kerala box office, with a net collection of Rs. 3.08 Crore and share of 1.79 Crore.