Aaraattu Release Date Out, Mohanlal Makes The Announcement With Power Packed Poster!

The wait is over! One of Mohanlal's highly anticipated films Aaraattu will soon hit the theatres. The Superstar announced the release date with a brand new poster featuring himself. The film co-produced and directed by B Unnikrishnan will be releasing on February 18. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, he wrote, "#Aaraattu is all set to hit the theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022." In the poster, the actor looks smart as he dons a black shirt that goes perfectly with his dhoti.

With its release on February 18, Aaraattu will be clashing with other Malayalam films like Djinn and Member Rameshan at the theatres. Though it was reported that Fahadh Faasil's Malayanjkunju might also release on the same date, looks like the makers have decided to back out. Notably, the film marks music maestro AR Rahman's return to Mollywood after 29 years of his debut Malayalam film Yodha which starred Mohanlal and Madhoo in the lead roles.

Coming back to Aaraattu, the film written by Udaykrishna also stars Neil Vincent, Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty in key roles. The upcoming release also features late actor Nedumudi Vendu, who passed away on October 11 reportedly due to liver-related ailments.

Aaraattu's trailer was released on February 4 (Friday) and based on it, the film seems like an intense thriller that follows a real estate tycoon Gopan (played by Mohanlal), who buys a plot in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor and later learns that the nearby residents are illegally forced out from their properties by a mafia, who has the support of the local authorities and government officials. How Gopan goes to bat for the localities forms the crux of the story.

The film serves the fifth collaboration of the actor with Unnikrishnan after Madampi (2008), Grandmaster (2012), Mr Fraud (2014) and Villain (2017). Aaaraatu was initially scheduled to release on August 20, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic.