Aaraattu Trailer: Mohanlal Sets Social Media On Fire As Neyyattinkara Gopan!

The highly anticipated Aaraattu trailer is finally out. Mohanlal, the leading man revealed the promising trailer through his official social media handles at 5 PM today (February 4, 2022). The Aaraattu trailer, which features Mohanlal in his ultimate mass avatar, is now setting social media on fire.

As reported earlier, Aaraattu, which is scripted by Pulimurugan writer Uday Krishna, is touted to be a different mass entertainer. According to director B Unnikrishnan, the movie will not have any double-meaning jokes or scenes that objectify women like the previous mass entertainers in the history of Malayalam cinema. The Aaraattu teaser had underlined the director's claims with its progressive outlook.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for the Mohanlal starrer.