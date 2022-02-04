Aaraattu Trailer: Mohanlal Sets Social Media On Fire With His Ultimate Mass Avatar!

The
highly
anticipated
Aaraattu
trailer
is
finally
out.
Mohanlal,
the
leading
man
revealed
the
promising
trailer
through
his
official
social
media
handles
at
5
PM
today
(February
4,
2022).
The
Aaraattu
trailer,
which
features
Mohanlal
in
his
ultimate
mass
avatar,
is
now
setting
social
media
on
fire.
As
reported
earlier,
Aaraattu,
which
is
scripted
by
Pulimurugan
writer
Uday
Krishna,
is
touted
to
be
a
different
mass
entertainer.
According
to
director
B
Unnikrishnan,
the
movie
will
not
have
any
double-meaning
jokes
or
scenes
that
objectify
women
like
the
previous
mass
entertainers
in
the
history
of
Malayalam
cinema.
The
Aaraattu
teaser
had
underlined
the
director's
claims
with
its
progressive
outlook.
Shraddha
Srinath
is
appearing
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Mohanlal
in
Aaraattu.
The
movie
features
an
extensive
star
cast
including
Nedumudi
Venu,
Saikumar,
Vijayaraghavan,
Siddique,
Indrans,
Raghavan,
Nandu,
Kochu
Preman,
Johny
Antony,
Biju
Pappan,
Sheela,
Swasika,
Malavika,
Rachana
Narayanankutty,
and
so
on
in
the
supporting
roles.
Rahul
Raj
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score
for
the
Mohanlal
starrer.