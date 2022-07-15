Actor-Director Pratap Pothen Found Dead At His Apartment In Chennai

Famous
Indian
actor
and
filmmaker
Pratap
Pothen
was
recently
found
dead
at
his
flat
in
Chennai
today
(July
15)
morning.
He
was
69.
The
reason
behind
his
death
is
still
unknown.
Let
us
tell
you,
he
was
last
seen
in
Mammootty's
film
CB15
The
Brain
which
was
released
earlier
this
year.
For
the
unversed,
Pratap
Pothen
had
acted
in
more
than
100
films.
He
had
predominantly
worked
in
Malayalam,
Telugu,
Tamil
and
Hindi
movies.
Pratap
was
married
to
actress
Raadhika
Sarathkumar
in
1985.
The
couple
later
got
separated
in
1986.
Later,
he
got
married
to
Amala
Satyanath
but
they
too
got
separated
in
2012.
Talking
about
his
notable
work,
Pratap
Pothen
had
worked
in
films
such
as
Thakara,
Chamaram,
22
Female
Kottayam
and
many
others.
In
1985,
he
won
a
National
Award
for
directing
the
film
Meendum
Oru
Kaathal
Kathai.
His
last
film
Barroz
starring
Mohanlal
is
yet
to
be
released.