Actor Jagadish's Wife Dr P Rama Passes Away

Popular Mollywood actor Jagadish's wife Dr P Rama passed away in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (April 1). Former head of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College's forensic department, Rama had reportedly taken voluntary retirement after being diagnosed with a rare neurological ailment. She was 61 and is survived by her husband Jagadish and two daughters Ramya and Soumya. Her funeral will be held on Friday.

Rama was known for her involvement as a forensic expert in various infamous criminal cases in Kerala, however, she was often seen keeping a low-key profile despite being the wife of the renowned actor. In one of his earlier interviews, Jagadish had shared that she has a fondness for a life away from public scrutiny.

Jagadish, who made his comeback in films after a short hiatus owing to the pandemic, was seen starring opposite Mammootty in One (2022). Following the political thriller's huge success, he was seen appearing in films like The Priest, Bhramam, Madhuram, Bro Daddy and Pada. Talking about the In Harihar Nagar actor's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Gold, Veekam, Marathakam, Kappa and a yet-to-be-titled film by Nissam Bashee