Actor Kottayam Pradeep Dies At 61; Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourns His Death

Renowned Malayalam actor Pradeep KR aka Kottayam Pradeep passed away today (February 17) due to heart attack. He was 61 and is survived by his wife Maya and two children. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned his death on Twitter.

The Lucifer actor shared a photo of Kottayam Pradeep on Twitter and wrote, "Rest in peace! #KottayamPradeep." Let us tell you, Pradeep breathed his last in Kottayam, Kerala. Details about his last rites are not yet known. Kottayam Pradeep's demise has indeed left many fans and celebs from the Malayalam film industry in deep sorrow.

Not only Prithviraj Sukumaran, but director John Mahendran has also paid tribute to the late actor. He tweeted, "A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away."

A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away. pic.twitter.com/GPFix5DvlL — John Mahendran (@Johnroshan) February 17, 2022

Talking about Kottayam Pradeep, he had started his career at the age of 40 in 2001. He had acted in around 70 films including popular films such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome To Central Jail, Amar Akbar Anthony and so on.

May his soul rest in peace!