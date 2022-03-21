Actor Suresh Gopi’s Brother Arrested In Land Scam Case

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's brother Sunil Gopi has reportedly been arrested by the District Crime Branch (DCB) police on March 19, 2022, in the land scam case. According to Times of India report, the actor's brother has been arrested in Kozhikode, Kerala for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 97 Lakh.

The report further states that the FIR names the accused as Sunil Gopi, however, the sources close to the family informed the portal that his name is Sanal Gopi. As per the complaint lodged by R Giridharan, Sunil duped him by selling land with fake documents.

In the complaint, Giridharan mentioned that Sunil approached him through his family friend Venkatachalam on November 19, 2021, to sell his 4.52 acres at Mavuthampathi in Madukkarai taluk in Coimbatore. After his proposal, Giridharan agreed to buy the land and transferred Rs 97 Lakh to Sunil, his relatives Reena and her husband Sivadoss' bank accounts from September 28, 2021, to November 23, 2021. The land registration took place on November 24, 2021.

After the registration, Giridharan applied for an encumbrance certificate (EC) and learned that a civil case was pending before the court in connection with the land he purchased from Sunil. Giridharan confronted Sunil with EC on December 25, 2021. Sunil had promised him to return the money within a month, however, he didn't do it. When Giridharan approached Sunil again on February 20, 2022, he received a threat from the latter.

Now, the DCB cops have registered a case against Sunil Gopi, Reena and Sivadoss under sections 120 (B), 406, 420 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. The judicial magistrate has sent him to judicial custody on Sunday, while the other two accused have not been arrested yet. More details are awaited!