Actor Suresh Gopi's Kaineetam Spree Invites Wrath

Mollywood actor and Bhartiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha Member Suresh Gopi found himself in hot water after one of his latest videos received backlash from netizens. According to reports, the actor recently engaged in a Kaineetam spree, wherein he roamed around Kerala's Thrissur in a bid to gift Rs 1 to the people whom he met on his way. The spree apparently kicked up a controversy after he allowed a few women to touch his feet following the receival of the gift. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the actor can be seen sitting on a vehicle as women touch his feet and wish him on the special occasion.

For the unversed, Kaineetam in Malayalam refers to a custom of giving gifts on the occasion of Vishu celebrated as Kerala's New Year. Though it is a common act to touch the feet of elders while receiving Kaineetam, the latest video somehow didn't go down well with the netizens as it was in the public eye. Many even slammed the actor for using the auspicious festival for mere publicity.

A few days back, another controversy sparked after Gopi offered Rs 1001 to a famous shrine in Kerala requesting the chief priest to give it as Kaineetam to the children visiting the temple. Soon after, the Cochin Devaswom Board issued a directive affirming that priests should not accept direct money from the devotees.