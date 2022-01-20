Actors Harish Uthaman And Chinnu Kuruvila Tie The Knot

Harish
Uthaman,
the
popular
actor
tied
the
knot
with
actress
Chinnu
Kuruvila.
As
per
the
reports,
Harish
and
Chinnu
entered
the
wedlock
at
the
Mavelikkara
register
office,
according
to
the
special
marriage
act.
The
simple
wedding
ceremony
was
only
attended
by
the
family
members
and
close
friends
of
the
couple.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Harish
Uthaman
and
Chinnu
Kuruvila
tied
the
knot
after
a
long
courtship.
However,
both
the
actors
had
kept
their
relationship
under
wraps.
The
wedding
news
has
left
the
Malayalam
cinema
audiences
and
even
the
film
industry
colleagues
of
both
Harish
and
Chinnu.
Harish
Uthaman,
who
is
best
known
for
his
excellent
portrayal
of
negative
roles,
will
be
next
seen
in
the
highly
anticipated
Mammootty
starrer,
Bheeshma
Parvam.
He
was
earlier
seen
in
pivotal
roles
in
several
highly
celebrated
films,
including
Mumbai
Police,
Mayaanadhi,
and
others
in
Malayalam.
In
Tamil,
he
was
seen
some
of
the
popular
films
including
Thani
Oruvan
and
Kaithi.