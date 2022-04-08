Actress Abduction Case: Kavya Was Involved In The Conspiracy Before Dileep, Says Leaked Voice Clip

The
actress
abduction
Case
has
now
reached
a
new
turning
point,
after
a
voice
note
that
suggests
Kavya
Madhavan's
alleged
involvement
in
the
conspiracy
got
leaked.
A
voice
note,
which
is
retrieved
by
the
crime
branch
from
the
phone
of
one
of
the
accused
suggests
that
Kavya
Madhavan
planned
the
crime,
while
Dileep
got
involved
in
it
much
later.
The
leaked
voice
note
has
a
conversation
between
accused
Suraj
(who
is
also
the
brother-in-law
of
Dileep)
and
Sarath.
During
the
conversation,
Suraj
makes
it
clear
that
it
was
Kavya
Madhavan
who
wanted
to
put
her
former
friend
(the
abducted
actress)
in
trouble,
for
creating
hurdles
in
her
personal
life.
According
to
Suraj,
Kavya
Madhavan
was
initially
friends
with
the
abducted
actress.
But
their
friendship
turned
sour
after
the
survivor
discovered
Kavya's
affair
with
Dileep,
who
was
then
married
to
her
best
friend
Manju
Warrier.
In
the
voice
note,
Suraj
states
that
Dileep
got
involved
in
the
case
much
later,
while
Kavya
was
a
part
of
the
plan
right
from
the
beginning.