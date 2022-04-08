Actress Abduction Case: Kavya Was Involved In The Conspiracy Before Dileep, Says Leaked Voice Clip

The actress abduction Case has now reached a new turning point, after a voice note that suggests Kavya Madhavan's alleged involvement in the conspiracy got leaked. A voice note, which is retrieved by the crime branch from the phone of one of the accused suggests that Kavya Madhavan planned the crime, while Dileep got involved in it much later.

The leaked voice note has a conversation between accused Suraj (who is also the brother-in-law of Dileep) and Sarath. During the conversation, Suraj makes it clear that it was Kavya Madhavan who wanted to put her former friend (the abducted actress) in trouble, for creating hurdles in her personal life.

According to Suraj, Kavya Madhavan was initially friends with the abducted actress. But their friendship turned sour after the survivor discovered Kavya's affair with Dileep, who was then married to her best friend Manju Warrier. In the voice note, Suraj states that Dileep got involved in the case much later, while Kavya was a part of the plan right from the beginning.