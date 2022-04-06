Actress Assault Case: Crime Branch Claims Dileep Deleted Chat History With 12 Contacts

The Kerala Crime Branch probing the case against Dileep relating to conspiracy to do away with the investigation officers probing the actress assault case, has now claimed that the actor deleted his chat history with as many as 12 contacts. The specialized investigation wing has reportedly submitted to the Aluva magistrate court that one of the contacts was that of a popular Mollywood actress, which he had erased before handing it over to the officials for forensic analysis.

According to reports, the other contacts that were deleted included that of a Dubai-based businessman who is also the CEO of Sharjah Cricket Association, Dileep's partner of Dhe Puttu (his popular restaurant chain) in Dubai, his wife Kavya Madhavan, brother-in-law Suraj and many others. They further revealed that the chats are beyond recovery and were erased under the guidance of a cyber expert. Though the reason behind deleting the chats is not known, Crime Branch also suspects that the act was perpetrated to divert the investigation process.

Talking about another development in the actress assault case, the key accused Sunil NS AKA Pulsar Suni has moved the apex court challenging Kerala high court's verdict. For the unversed, on March 29, the high court had dismissed his bail plea.

The sensational case was registered in February 2017, after a leading south actress, a native of Kerala, was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Her co-star Dileep was arrested after being accused as the key conspirator of the incident.

For women in distress or facing harassment, help is available in India at the following helpline numbers: Central Social Welfare Board - Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support center for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647