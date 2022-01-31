Actress Assault Case: Dileep Submits His 6 Mobile Phones To The High Court

Actor Dileep on Monday (January 31) handed over his personal mobile phones before the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court. According to reports, as many as 6 mobile phones were submitted in sealed boxes. On Saturday (January 29), the court had directed the actor and two of his close relatives (brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj) to submit all their cellphones before the registrar in connection with the conspiracy case. Though the actor made efforts to buy time till Tuesday stating that he has sent the phones to Mumbai for a forensic procedure, the court had declined his request. The high court is likely to hear the anticipatory bail pleas by Dileep and others in the afternoon.

In the ongoing case, the actor is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy to harm the investigating officers probing the 2017 Kerala actress abduction case.

Dileep Case: Kerala High Court Directs Actor To Submit All Phones On January 31

Dileep To Be Interrogated By The Crime Branch; The Actor's Arrest Barred Till January 27

The sensational case took a turn after director Balachandrakumar claimed that Dileep and his coteries were hatching a conspiracy to do away with the officers involved in the investigation. An audio clip purportedly of the actor and others also came to light a few weeks back. A fresh case was filed against Dileep and 5 others after the incriminating clip went viral on social media. After spending two months in jail, the actor is currently out on bail.

For women in distress or facing harassment, help is available in India at the following helpline numbers: Central Social Welfare Board - Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.